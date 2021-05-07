Salina de la Renta done with MLW, New Japan postpones upcoming shows

– NJPW announced the company has postponed its May 15 and May 29 Wrestle Grand Slam events due to the state of emergency issued by the Japanese government.

The May 15 event was scheduled to take place at Yokohama Stadium while May 29 was scheduled to be held at the Tokyo Dome.

– Salina De La Renta announced on social media that she is done with MLW and is a free agent.

My contracts up !!! Thank you @MLW world, I’ll never forget where I came from. … but where am I headed ??? Tag your favorite promotion, we looking for GOLD 😏🥂 pic.twitter.com/HQvDR8Anam — Natalia Class (@salinadelarenta) May 7, 2021

(Follow GERWECK.NET on Twitter @gerweck or e-mail myself, Steve Gerweck with any news, updates, and/or corrections. Feel free to visit our T-shirt store via Pro Wrestling Tees)