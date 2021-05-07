Roman Reigns’ opponent for WrestleMania Backlash

Cesaro vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is now official for the WWE WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view.

As noted before at this link, tonight’s Throwback SmackDown opening segment featured the return of Jimmy Uso, plus a special appearance by WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long. Long announced that Cesaro would earn a title shot from Reigns if he could beat Seth Rollins in their singles match.

Rollins ended up having words with The Usos at ringside, which led to Cesaro getting the win and becoming the new #1 contender for the title match at WrestleMania Backlash.

The first-ever WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view will take place on May 16 from the WWE ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. Below is the updated card:

WWE Universal Title Match

Cesaro vs. Roman Reigns (c)

Triple Threat for the WWE Title

Braun Strowman vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Bayley vs. Bianca Belair (c)

Triple Threat for the RAW Women’s Title

Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode (c)