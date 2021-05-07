LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE SMACKDOWN

– Tonight’s Throwback WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a throwback-style intro video. We cut to a classic opening video with The Rock and others featured. We’re live from the WWE ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida as pyro goes off. There’s throwback theme music and graphics. The SmackDown fist is also there on an updated set. Michael Cole welcomes us to the show and he’s at ringside with Pat McAfee, who is dressed like a young WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon. They lead us to a look back at the August 26, 1999 SmackDown main event between The Rock and Triple H, which was the first main event of SmackDown. They tout how there have been 1,133 SmackDown episodes in a row. Cole says we will make more magic tonight.

– We go to the ring and out comes WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman and Jey Uso. Greg Hamilton does the introductions as they stop on the stage and Reigns raises the title to pyro.

