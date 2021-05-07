Hana Kimura Memorial Show To Air On FITE
Hana Kimura Memorial Show To Air On FITE On May 23 at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. For US fans, the event will air on May 22 at 10:30 p.m. ET.
Hana Kimura, 22, tragically took her own life on May 23, 2020 after being a victim of cyberbullying over an episode of the reality show “Terrace House” where she was portrayed as aggressive during a confrontation with a housemate who ruined her wrestling outfit
The event was organized by Kyoko Kimura, the mother of Hana Kimura.