Hana Kimura Memorial Show To Air On FITE On May 23 at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. For US fans, the event will air on May 22 at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Hana Kimura, 22, tragically took her own life on May 23, 2020 after being a victim of cyberbullying over an episode of the reality show “Terrace House” where she was portrayed as aggressive during a confrontation with a housemate who ruined her wrestling outfit

The event was organized by Kyoko Kimura, the mother of Hana Kimura.