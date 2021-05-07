Debuts on tonight’s WWE 205 Live

WWE has announced two debuts for tonight’s WWE 205 Live episode on Peacock and the WWE Network.

Ikemen Jiro will team with August Grey to face Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari.

Ari Sterling will face Samir Singh in singles action.

Jiro and Sterling were both announced as members of the December 2020 WWE Performance Center Class, the same group that featured WWE NXT Tag Team Champions MSK and NXT Superstar Tyler Rust.

Jiro was known as Sojiru “Ikemen” Higuchi before coming to WWE. He was trained by former WWE Superstar Tajiri, and has competed for AJPW and Wrestle-1 in Japan.

Sterling (Alex Brandenburg) was known as Alex Zayne on the indies. He’s been wrestling for 15 years and has worked for promotions like ROH, GCW and Black Label Pro.

