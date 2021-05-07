Alberto Del Rio Trial Delayed Until August

Pwinsider.com Reports that the trial of former WWE and Impact Wrestling Champion Jose Alberto Rodriguez Chucuan aka Alberto Del Rio and Alberto el Patron in San Antonio, Texas has been postponed until Monday 8/2. The trial was slated to begin this past Monday 5/3 and was listed on the court calendar but was pushed back. The trial was originally slated to take place in January 2021.

The former WWE Champion is facing one count of aggravated kidnapping and four counts of sexual assault after being indicted back in October 2020. If the charges stand and Chucuan is found guilty, he could be facing as much as life in prison.

Chucuan, 43, was arrested on 5/9/20 after a victim went to San Antonio, Texas authorities, stating that on Sunday 5/3/20 at 10 PM, Chucuan allegedly became angry with her and physically assaulted her after accusing her of infidelity. When the victim would not admit to the infidelity, Chucuan allegedly slapped her “across the head” several times. The victim also alleged that Chucuan “forced her to wear a dress and dance for him” and that when she refused and he told her not to start crying because if she did, “he would take her son and drop him in the middle of the road somewhere.”

The arrest affidavit stated that the woman alleged Chucuan had sexually assaulted her and that she had her injuries documented via photographs.

At the time, The FOX affiliate in San Antonio reported, “Police said Rodriguez Chucuan then tied the woman’s hands with boxing straps, put a sock in her mouth and sexually assaulted her for several hours, using various objects. According to investigators, he also punched her in the back during the assault, causing visible injuries. The victim told detectives she does not remember much after he placed his hand around her throat.”

TMZ later reported additional details that brought the accusations into a much more disturbing light, stating that the victim reported the attack started at around 10 PM on 5/3/20 and that it lasted over 16 hours, ending on 5/4/20 on 2:30 PM. The victim went to the police the same day with TMZ’s report noting that the responding officer saw bruises on her face, arms, legs and neck. The victim alleged that Chucuan attempted to burn her passport and smashed her laptop computer and cell phone. TMZ reported that the victim, “..also claims Del Rio attacked her, causing multiple injuries and left her, ‘feeling woozy and dizzy from the hits to her head.’ ” The victim told police she was afraid and intended to leave San Antonio as soon as possible.

In Texas, a conviction for aggravated kidnapping, if punishable in the first degree could result in a a prison sentence ranging from 5 to 99 years or life imprisonment and/or a fine up to $10,000. However, if the accused can prove they released the alleged victim voluntarily, they could only be convicted of aggravated kidnapping in the second degree, which could result in a prison sentence ranging from two to 20 years and/or a fine up to $10,000. If Del Rio was indeed indicted, the minimum prison sentence for sexual assault (per count) under Texas law would be 2 years with a maximum of up to 20 years. As a second degree felony under Texas law, sexual assault can also lead to a fine of up to $10,000, in addition to incarceration.

Since departing WWE, Chucuan has wrestled as Alberto el Patron in Impact Wrestling, last wrestling in February 2020 for Qatar Pro Wrestling. He is currently being advertised for a 7/31 match against former WWE star Andrade in McAllen, Texas for the Nacion Lucha Libre promotion.

Chucuan fought in 2019 for MMA promotion Combate Global (at the time known as Combate Americas), where he also held a figurehead executive position. A representative for MMA promotion Combate Americas declined to give a statement to PWInsider.com at the time of Chucuan’s arrest. Chucuan has not appeared in any capacity for the promotion since his indictment.

It should be noted that several months ago, a woman (we are protecting her identity for obvious reason) issued an apology via social media for what Chucuan’s family has been going through since the arrest. Chucuan’s brother responded, claiming on his own social media that it was an admission that the charges were false. The trial, however, has still moved forward and is now slated for August.