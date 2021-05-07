AAW Take No Prisoners ’21 Live Coverage

We are live in Merrionette Park, Illinois and this is AAW Take No Prisoners!

The show opens up with Joe Drombrowski & Trent Zuberi welcoming us to the show but are quickly interrupted by (La Sociedad Boricua) Axel Rico & Rico De La Vega as they are tired of the bullshit and they’re ready for a fight so then Jake Something comes out to start the first match.

Commentators for the night are Joe Drombrowski & Trent Zuberi.

Match #1: Jake Something defeated (La Sociedad Boricua) Axel Rico & Rico De La Vega. After the match Something grabs the mic and says that whomever wins tonight between Mance Warner or Fred Yehi will be meeting him next.

We then see a video package between the rivalry of Fred Yehi & Mance Warner.

Match #2: Hakim Zane defeated Dante Leon with a Rings of Saturn.

The Besties in the World (Mat Fitchett & Davey Vega) are being interviewed on their singles matches tonight and then John E. Bravo shows up to try and lend some help but Vega says he’s the greatest Heritage champion of all time and he doesn’t need his help.

Match #3: Alysin Kay defeated Skye Blue with the AK-47.

Next up see the Second Gear Crew getting interviewed about their matchups tonight but then Gia Miller shows up and tries to recruit Matthew Justice, he doesn’t quite say no so then she walks off. Mance Warner then looks into the camera and says he’s gonna fuck Fred Yehi up tonight and then gets pissed because Justice didn’t go and get more beer.

Match #4: ACH defeated Davey Vega with a brainbuster. After the match Vega grabs the mic and says Bravo, we have some talking to do. Bravo then comes out and welcomes him to the Bravo family.

Infamy cut a promo next on their opponents from Second Gear Crew.

Match #5: Myron Reed defended the AAW Heritage Championship against Mat Fitchett as he pinned him after hitting the Captain Krunch.

Hakim Zane is being interviewed now as he says he should get a rematch for the title he lost because that’s how things should be. He says that if you don’t wanna give it to me then I’ll work my way there because he’ll take back his title.

Match #6 Damian Chambers vs. Jason Page ended in a no contest because Schaff came out and took them both out. He would also lay them on top of each other and pins them both. He then cuts a promo on how he’s happy to be here and it’s been a long time coming. He says he is the King of the Northeast and the baddest mother fucker in the back so take that to the bank.

Match #7: Second Gear Crew (1 Called Manders & Matthew Justice) defeated inFAMy (Joeasa & Deonn Rusman) in am amazing anything goes matchup.

Fred Yehi is being interviewed next and he said there has been enough talk. It’s May 7th, so this is war, it’s war.

Match #8: Lio Rush defeated Laredo Kid.

We see La Sociedad Boricua talking about his they’ve busted their ass and are tired of curve balls and then Schaff attacks them and says it’s bullshit how they are gonna announce his debut on Twitter, well he’s here for that big fucking belt.

Match #9: Ace Austin & Madman Fulton defended the AAW Tag Team Titles against Gringo Loco & Trey Miguel. After the match Ace says that how many times does Gringo Loco need to keep getting mystery opponents because no one here can beat them. There are no tag teams in AAW. Show me another tag team, I dare you. The I Named Manders & Matthew Justice come out and the tag champs walk off. Fulton then goes in the ring and gets jumped and knocked out of the ring.