World Title Eliminator, Title Matches Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has announced a World Championship Eliminator match for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The company announced the following matches for next week’s show, which airs Wednesday on TNT:
* AEW World Championship Eliminator Match: Orange Cassidy vs. PAC
* AEW Tag Team Championship Match: The Young Bucks vs. SCU
* AEW TNT Championship Match: Darby Allin vs. Miro
* IWGP United States Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. Yuji Nagata
* Cody Rhodes makes an announcement for Double or Nothing
* Jade Cargill interview
