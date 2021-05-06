Viewership for Miz & Mrs and Young Rock

May 6, 2021 - by Colin Vassallo

– Episode 18 of season two of Miz & Mrs, titled Mizaninversary, drew a total of 693,000 viewers, up 23,000 viewers from last week’s episode. It did 0.22 in the 18-49 demo and placed #12 in the top 50 cable chart for the night.

– Young Rock’s season one finale, titled Election Day, disappointed in the TV ratings and drew a season low of 2,363,000 viewers, down 33,000 viewers from last week’s show. The show was #4 in the 18-49 demo with a 0.52 rating. The series was picked up by NBC for another season.

(Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)

