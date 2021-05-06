Variety honors Stephanie McMahon in 2021 New York Women’s Impact Report

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon was honored by Variety in their 2021 New York Women’s Impact Report. The report highlights the talent, executives and producers that are making an impact on the entertainment industry and who have prevailed under often challenging circumstances.

Her profile on the Variety reports reads, “A fourth-generation wrestling promoter, McMahon has done it all for the WWE, starting off as a model, then writing, overseeing and acting in its storylines. Since 2013, she’s helped steer its business and PR strategies as chief brand officer. In January, she helped close a streaming deal with Peacock, but her biggest thrill came in April when the WWE held its first in-person event in more than a year, WrestleMania 37 in Tampa.”

The full list can be seen here.