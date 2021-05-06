Impact Wrestling Report 5/6/21

Join us at 8pm for up to the minute results from Impact Wrestling!

Matt Stryker and D’Lo Brown are on the call for the action.

The show begins with a recap of last week’s show. The 6 contenders are lining up for new champion. Who will face the belt collector, Kenny Omega? We will find out over the next few weeks.

Match 1. Qualifying match to be in the 6 Way at Under Siege World Title Contender Match. Chris Sabin (with James Storm) VS Rhino (with Violent By Design)

Rhino and Sabin start off with arm twists, until Rhino has had enough and throws a punch. Sabin ducks it and levels Rhino. Rhino regroups on the outside. When he re-enters, VBD interferes on the outside and trips Sabin up. Rhino then goes on the offensive. He works on the midsection of Sabin and really slows the match down. His weight seems to have an effect on Chris. He locks on a rear chin lock with Sabin sitting on the mat. Eventually Sabin breaks free and bounces the ropes. They crack heads and end up on the mat for over a 5 count. Rhino hits another elbow, but Sabin slips out of the torcher rack and knees Rhino in the back. Sabin then hits some kicks and Rhino bails to the outside. Sabin takes to the air and lands on Rhino. Back in the ring, Rhino gets to his feet, only to be hit by a missile dropkick from the top rope. Deaner then interferes from the outside. Rhino sets up Sabin on the top rope. He climbs the ropes and hits a Superplex. Sabin kicks out at two. Sabin wakes up seemingly and dropkicks the knee of Rhino, then rolls up Rhino for the three count.

Winner.. Chris Sabin

Sabin joins, Chris Bey, Matt Cardona and Sami Callihan as those qualified to enter the 6 Way.

Brian Myers is backstage destroying the locker room because he lost to Cardona last week and not being in the World Title 6 Way. Rosemary enters and Myers belittles her. He is then attacked by the rest of Decay. He is taken out and Decay walk off laughing. A playing card is dropped on Myers by Rosemary.

Callus, The Good Brothers and Omega are having a Pow Wow in the back. They are talking about Fin Juice. Omega says he will be with his friends at ringside tonight for their match.

Match 2. Susan (with Kimber Lee) VS Taylor Wilde

Susan attempts to grab Taylor from behind, but Taylor cartwheels out of the hold and Susan is embarrassed. Wilde continues on the offensive until Susan sidesteps her and Taylor lands, throat first on the bottom rope. Kimber chokes her on the ropes as the ref is distracted by Susan. Taylor get free and goes right back on the offensive and hits a German suplex. She then hits a ranna from the apron to the floor on Susan. Tenille Dashwood and Kaleb with a K enter the arena and beat up Kimber and distract Susan. Taylor then gets the pin.

Winner Taylor Wilde.

Tenille tries to befriend Wilde after the match. Taylor seems to not be interested.

Deonna Purrazzo is interviewed backstage, Rosemary and Decay interrupt her and she calls Deonna a coward. Havok then enters and says she should be a challenger. Rosemary leans in over Deonna on the other side. Deonna says they should wrestle each other and see who is the top contender to her belt.

A promo for the former Big Cass. W. Morrissey.

Match 3. Trey Miguel VS Rohit Raju (with Shera) 6 Way Qualifier

This match should be absolutely awesome. The two spend the first few minutes feeling each other out. Rohit is in no hurry to try and match speed with Trey. Rohit is a better mat wrestler, but they are both excellent. Rohit hits a sweet reverse elbow after bouncing the ropes. Trey hits the mat hard and we go to break.

Back from break, Rohit is still on the offensive, and Shera is helping on the outside. Miguel is in tough shape. Rohit hits Divorce Court that absolutely rips Trey’s shoulder out of place. Rohit then hits a leg sweep. He then misses from the top. Trey hits back elbow and backflips into a double stomp on Rohit’s back. The two then get to their feet trading blows. Miguel hits a inverted atomic drop, spinebuster and locks on a vicious arm bar. He then htis a back elbow, but Raju hits a wicked kick, DDT and Falcon Arrow. Rohit then locks on the Cross Face. Trey reverses it. Rohit escapes. Trey hits a suplex and locks on the Hour Glass Leg Lock. Rohit taps.

Winner. Trey Miguel qualifies.

What a match. Jake Something enters and attacks Shera and Rohit. He wants revenge for Shera and Rohit ruining his chance to be in the 6 man.

Back at Swinger’s Palace, the gambling and smack talk is hot and heavy. All the world title contenders are going back and forth. Chris Bey is trying to cause tension between Sabin and Storm. Storm and Sabin don’t like the game he is playing. Storm threatens Bey. Great segment.