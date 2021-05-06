Bully Ray Feels AEW Disrespected the Impact World Title
In a post on Twitter, Bully Ray called out AEW for doing something that he felt disrespected the Impact World title, currently held by Kenny Omega. During last night’s Dynamite, Omega came out wearing the AEW World title around his waist, but made Michael Nakazawa carry the Impact, TNA and AAA titles.
Ray, a former Impact champion, wrote: “If Im management or owners of Impact Wrestling … I’d be fkn fuming that their World Hvywt. Championship was being carried out by Naka-nobody and not at least over the shoulder of Omega. Perception is reality. #AEWDynamite”
