AEW Blood & Guts notes on injuries and blood, MJF comments

There were no major injuries coming out of last night’s Blood & Guts match on AEW Dynamite.

It was noted by PWInsider that there were lots of bumps and bruises to members of The Pinnacle and The Inner Circle. Several wrestlers in the match were reportedly busted open the hardway, and there was said to be far more blood in the bout than originally intended.

Cody Rhodes was also busted open the hardway during his submission win over QT Marshall last night. Cody was cut near his eye at the same place he was busted open the hardway before. PWInsider noted that this blood was not planned.

As seen below, Sammy Guevara posted a photo that shows off some nasty scars and welts from the match. Cash Wheeler also tweeted a photo of his bloody gear.

The Inner Circle has been fairly quiet on social media today but members of The Pinnacle are celebrating their win.

Cash also tweeted a bloody GIF and wrote, “‘Stitches are for bitches.'”

MJF, who won the match for his team, tweeted a photo that shows him standing tall on top of the cage. He captioned it with, “Your spot’s mine.”

MJF also posted a simple “Thank you” and praised Shawn Spears. He later responded to a Dax Harwood tweet and called The Pinnacle the greatest faction in professional wrestling.

Stay tuned for more from Blood & Guts. You can see some of the related tweets below:

Epitome of Professional Wrestling.

The Pinnacle 🏔 🩸 pic.twitter.com/hUjZyWVQmS — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) May 6, 2021

The greatest faction in professional wrestling. — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) May 6, 2021

Thank you. — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) May 6, 2021