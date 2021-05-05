WWE wins 17 Communicator awards

WWE won big at the 27th Annual Communicator Awards this year.

The Communicator Awards honor “excellence in strategic, effective, and meaningful communication across digital, video, podcasts, marketing, mobile, print, and more.” WWE picked up 17 wins and all were chosen by The Academy of Interactive & Visual Arts.

Fifteen of wins were “Awards of Excellence” for everything from various WWE Network documentaries to The New Day’s podcast, WWE’s first-ever no makeup photo shoot, WrestleMania 36, and more.

The other two wins were “Awards of Distinction” for The New Day’s Feel The Power podcast episode on racial injustice, and for WWE’s TikTok account.

The full list of WWE’s wins at the 27th Annual Communicator Awards can be seen below:

AWARDS OF DISTINCTION:

* Audio & Podcasts: Podcasts – Diversity & Inclusion: WWE’s The New Day: Feel The Power – “A Conversation About Racial Injustice“

* Social: Social Page by a Brand: WWE on TikTok

AWARDS OF EXCELLENCE:

* Audio & Podcasts: Podcasts – Series: Sports: WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves

* Audio & Podcasts: Podcasts – Series: Entertainment: WWE The New Day: Feel the Power

* Social: Diversity & Inclusion: WWE’s first-ever no makeup shoot

* Social: Public Service & Activism: WWE’s first-ever no makeup shoot

* Social: Social Page by a Brand: WWE Instagram

* Social: Overall Social Media Presence: WWE social media

* Social: Events & Live Streaming: WrestleMania 36

* Video: Film/Video/Television – Talk Show/Interview: WWE’s The Bump

* Video: Film/Video/Television – Sports: WWE’s The Bump

* Video: Film/Video/Television – Sports: Undertaker: The Last Ride

* Video: Film/Video/Television – Documentary: WWE 24

* Video: Film/Video/Television – Documentary: Ruthless Aggression

* Video: Film/Video/Television – Documentary: WWE Untold

* Video: Film/Video/Television – Documentary: Undertaker: The Last Ride

* Video: Film/Video/Television – Live Events: WrestleMania 36