WWE reportedly pushing for Daniel Bryan to re-sign

WWE is reportedly trying to get Daniel Bryan to sign a new contract.

As noted last night at this link, Bryan’s WWE contract reportedly expired last week or was set to expire as he lost the Career vs. Title match to WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on SmackDown.

In an update, F4Wonline.com reports that Bryan’s contract did expire on Friday. It was noted that WWE is “pushing hard” for Bryan to sign a new contract.

There’s no word yet on what Bryan is planning, or if a new deal has been reached. Bryan has been signed to WWE since 2009, besides a brief period in 2010. Bryan has talked about wanting to be more of a part-time talent as of late, so he can focus more on family.

