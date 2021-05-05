Triple H and Shawn Michaels comment on Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell’s championship win

WWE Hall of Famers Triple H and Shawn Michaels took to Twitter to congratulate new WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions The Way.

As noted, this week’s NXT main event saw Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell capture the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles by defeating Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart in a brutal Street Fight. Triple H posted his trademark backstage photo with The Way after the show, and gave props to both teams.

“Broken tables, snapped ladders, fire extinguishers, one HELL OF A STREET FIGHT and NEW #WWENXT Women’s Tag Team Champions!!! @indi_hartwell @CandiceLeRae #Congrats #ThePoint #WeAreNXT @WWENXT,” he wrote.

Michaels also gave props to both teams and congratulated The Way.

“Well both of those teams put on a FIGHT! Congratulations to the #NEW #WWENXT Women’s Tag Team champions!!!,” he wrote.

Stay tuned for more. Below are the full tweets from Triple H and Michaels, plus Indi’s response to Triple H’s tweet, along with footage from the NXT main event: