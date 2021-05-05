Ohio Valley Wrestling Extends Flagship Show

Ohio Valley Wrestling announced several weeks ago that it was moving its weekly flagship show, OVW TV, to Thursdays. The show will expand to a two-hour live broadcast starting on Thursday at 7 PM ET on FITE.

PWInsider notes that the company will broadcast two hours of the show live, and then afterward, tape other material for OVW’s other shows.

This week’s edition of OVW TV on Thursday is being hyped up as Jesse Godderz Appreciation Night.

Godderz is the current OVW Champion.