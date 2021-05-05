New match for next week’s NXT

Killian Dain vs. Alexander Wolfe has been added to next Tuesday’s WWE NXT line-up.

This will be Wolfe’s first match since losing to Joe Coffey on the December 3, 2020 NXT UK episode.

Dain and Drake Maverick have been feuding with Imperium as of late as the group tries to recruit Dain to go along with their global expansion, as was recently announced by NXT UK Champion WALTER, the leader of the group.

Wolfe vs. Dain was announced as there has been tension between Marcel Barthel, Fabian Aichner and Wolfe. Last night’s NXT episode featured a segment where WALTER checked in with the group via video call from England. The Ring General reprimanded the group but was especially angry with Wolfe for his recent actions. Wolfe got up and left by himself, indicating that the issues within the group were not resolved with WALTER’s call.

There’s no word yet on what is planned for next week, but WWE has teased that Dain will be joining Imperium.

Stay tuned for more on next week’s NXT show. Below is the updated line-up, along with video of last night’s Imperium segment.

* NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez defends against Mercedes Martinez

* NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida defends against Santos Escobar in a 2 of 3 Falls match

* NXT Champion Karrion Kross faces Austin Theory in a non-title match

* Killian Dain vs. Alexander Wolfe