Isaiah “Swerve” Scott brings new stable to NXT TV

Isaiah “Swerve” Scott’s new stable has officially arrived in WWE NXT.

Tonight’s NXT show on the USA Network opened with Scott defeating Leon Ruff in a Falls Count Anywhere match. The finish saw Ruff dive from the camera man’s platform, only to be caught by AJ Francis. This led to Scott getting the win. Swerve and his group later appeared in a brief backstage segment on their way to celebrate the win.

Francis is a former NFL player who is also the host of A&E’s WWE Most Wanted Treasures show, along with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. WWE recently filed to trademark the “Top Dolla” nickname, which Francis uses. Francis, who was signed by WWE in 2020, was with the NFL from 2013-2018.

The other two members of the group are Ashante “Thee” Adonis and Briana Brandy.

Formerly known as Tehuti Miles, Adonis also played college football and was signed by WWE in December 2018. WWE changed his name last fall as he became a regular on WWE 205 Live and NXT TV. Adonis also worked a few matches on SmackDown TV, but he has not wrestled since defeating August Grey on the April 23 205 Live show.

Brandy was signed by WWE in August 2019 after working a tryout in the summer of 2017. She played multiple sports in high school, but later got into hip-hop and has spent time on tour with names like Soulja Boy, Jadakiss, Kurupt, The Ying Yang Twins, Too $hort and others. Brandy worked a few NXT live events in late 2019 and early 2020, but she’s been out of the ring like others due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Her last match came during the March 7, 2020 NXT live event in Orlando as she and MJ Jenkins took a loss to Shotzi Blackheart and Kacy Catanzaro.

Francis, Adonis and Brandy have appeared in the background of recent Swerve vignettes filmed at a local recording studio, but this is their first big NXT TV appearance. There is no word on what the group will be called. Social media indicates that Brandy and some of the others are still working on hip-hop music, and it looks like that will be incorporated into their gimmicks.

Scott took to Twitter after the match and wrote, “We got now, don’t care who got NXT”

He added on Instagram, "We got now, don't care who got NXT… We #justdifferent"

