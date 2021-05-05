Dario Cueto debuts on MLW

In Boyle Heights, former on air owner & promoter for Lucha Underground Dario Cueto made his debut in the closing segment of MLW Fusion tonight as he sat infront of a kidnapped Salina de la Renta and told her he’s building a new temple. He then received a phone call and telling the mystery caller that he’ll see them on July 10th.

Dante is now going by El Jefe as he runs Azteca Underground; a group that purchased Promociones Dorado. Salina has been working for them for months and has seemed very unhappy. Last week she was kidnapped by a masked assailant who we then seen carrying her into El Jefe’s office this week.

What’s next for the new Temple? Guess we’ll see on July 10th.