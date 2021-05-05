Chris Jericho On Possibly facing off Against Sting in AEW

While speaking to New York Post, Chris Jericho talked about possibly facing off against Sting in a dream match. Jericho stated that if there was a logical storyline that would involve bats, then a match could definitely happen.

“Painmaker versus Sting, kind of my alter ego, bat versus bat. It’s all there. Once again, it’s always based on the story. So Jericho versus Sting for a one-time dream match, I think it would work.

I don’t want it to be like WCW in ’96 where it’s Piper versus Hogan, Piper versus Savage where it’s just kind of like the same thing. I think Painmaker versus Sting, some kind of a match where the bats are involved, I think that would draw. So the answer would be yes, I’d love to do it. Once again, if the story is right I think the pieces are right there.”