AEW launches global shop with cheaper shipping rates and faster delivery

AEW today announced the launch of their new global online shop for official merchandise at Global.ShopAEW.com.

The new store will allow fans from 224 different countries to order through the website and save up to 60% on shipping costs and reduced delivery times by up to 50%.

The merchandise will ship directly from AEW’s global distribution warehouses in six different countries – Canada, Mexico, Spain, Latvia, Japan, and Australia.

“We now have a world-class online shop to go with our world-class roster, and we’re thrilled to be able to share the hottest AEW merchandise with our fans around the globe,” said Dana Massie, Chief Marketing and Merchandising Officer at AEW.