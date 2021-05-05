5/5/21 AEW Dynamite: Blood and Guts Coverage

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Jim Ross, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary.

Match #1 – Tag Team Match: Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega and MT Nakazawa (w/Don Callis)

Before the match, Callis says Omega was unable to attend tonight’s event, and the announcers say he is lying. Callis says Nakazawa will now face Kingston and Moxley by himself. As Kingston and Moxley make their entrance, Omega rushes out and hits them with the AEW World title belt. Omega tosses Kingston in the ring, and the bell rings. Nakazawa chokes Kingston with his headset cord and tags in Omega. Omega applies a front face-lock and tags in Nakazawa. They double team Kingston for a bit and deliver hip attacks in the corner. Moxley comes into the ring and evens the odds. He tosses Nakazawa to the floor, but Omega hits him from behind. Moxley takes Omega down with a side slam, and then dives onto Omega and Nakazawa on the floor. Moxley slams Omega into the barricade, and Kingston does the same to Nakazawa on the apron. Moxley and Kingston get Nakazawa back into the ring and double team him in the corner. Kingston goes for the cover, but Omega breaks it up. Moxley takes Omega to the ropes, but Nakazawa delivers a low blow to Kingston. Nakazawa chokes Kingston with the cord again and tags in Omega.