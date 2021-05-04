WWE working on Nexus “Untold” documentary

A new WWE Untold documentary on the Nexus stable is currently in the works.

Former WWE Superstar Fred Rosser (fka Darren Young), who currently works for NJPW and the NWA, revealed on Twitter that he was interviewed for the documentary earlier today. Rosser revealed that he wore his New Japan tracksuit during the interview because he wanted to represent the best hour of pure pro wrestling, NJPW Strong.

“Today, I proudly wore my New Japan track jacket during the filming of @WWE’s Network Docs: Untold Nexus because I wanted to represent the best hour of pure professional wrestling on the planet #NJPWStrong @njpwworld [100 emoji] @njpw1972 @njpwglobal @NJPWofAmerica #blockthehate #wwenexus,” Rosser wrote.

The Nexus ran from 2010-2011, ending the run as The New Nexus. The original group featured leader Wade Barrett, Daniel Bryan, Rosser, Skip Sheffield (Ryback), Michael Tarver, Justin Gabriel (PJ Black), Heath Slater and David Otunga. John Cena later joined, as did Husky Harris (Bray Wyatt), Michael McGillicutty, Mason Ryan, and CM Punk, who led The New Nexus.

Young previously claimed that WWE had plans to bring Nexus back at WrestleMania 36 for a big angle, but he later indicated that this was just a joke and nothing concrete that WWE had planned. The group, then known as The New Nexus, finally disbanded in August 2011.

Stay tuned for updates on WWE’s new Nexus project for Peacock and the WWE Network. Below is the full tweet from Rosser: