WWE on-air talent welcomes baby girl

May 4, 2021 - by Marc Middleton

SmackDown’s Kayla Braxton worked last night’s RAW episode because Kevin Patrick and his wife welcomed a new baby girl on Sunday.

Braxton confirmed the news during RAW Talk on Monday night. Patrick also tweeted to announce that he and his wife Meg welcomed Maisie Rose Egan into the world on Sunday.

You can see Patrick’s full tweet below:

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Melissa Coates

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal