Triple H on Mansoor’s WWE Raw call-up
Triple H took to Twitter after this week’s WWE RAW and praised Mansoor.
As noted before at this link, RAW saw WWE’s first-ever Saudi Arabia-born Superstar sign with the red brand. He then faced WWE United States Champion Sheamus but lost. Triple H commented on Mansoor’s growth.
“I’ve watched @KSAManny grow in and out of the ring since he first came to the @WWEPC. With stellar performances on #WWENXT and #WWE205Live, can’t wait to watch him on Monday Night #WWERaw,” he wrote.
I’ve watched @KSAManny grow in and out of the ring since he first came to the @WWEPC. With stellar performances on #WWENXT and #WWE205Live, can’t wait to watch him on Monday Night #WWERaw! https://t.co/byA7tD1aZv
— Triple H (@TripleH) May 4, 2021