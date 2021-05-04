Triple H comments on Drew McIntyre achieving his destiny

Drew McIntyre is officially releasing his “A Chosen Destiny: My Story” memoir today in the United States, from Gallery Books and Simon & Schuster.

You can purchase the hardcover, audiobook and e-book versions of the memoir at a sale price via this link.

Triple H took to Twitter today and praised McIntyre when promoting the book.

“A 16-year journey,not chosen for him, but by him, culminating at the pinnacle of our industry. I’ve watched @DMcIntyreWWE, through determination and passion achieve his destiny. A Chosen Destiny is available TODAY!,” he wrote, attaching two photos.

McIntyre also tweeted to promote the book being released in the United States and revealed that the Walmart-exclusive version comes with a bonus chapter.

McIntyre will headline next week’s WrestleMania Backlash go-home edition of RAW in a non-title match with WWE Champion Bobby Lashley. They will then headline the pay-per-view with Braun Strowman in a Triple Threat for Lashley’s title.

Stay tuned for more from McIntyre. You can see the related tweets below:

