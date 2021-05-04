Miro to appear at AEW Dynamite Blood and Guts

Miro has been announced for tomorrow’s Blood & Guts edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT.

AEW noted that Miro is focused on becoming a champion in AEW, and we will hear from him tomorrow night during Dynamite. This comes one week after Miro turned on his former partner Kip Sabian.

Stay tuned for more on Blood & Guts, and be sure to join us tomorrow night at 8pm ET for live coverage. Below is the updated line-up:

* Miro will speak

* #1-ranked Britt Baker will be in action

* Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston vs. MT Nakazawa and AEW World, Impact World & AAA Mega Champion Kenny Omega

* Cody Rhodes vs. QT Marshall

* Jurassic Express vs. SCU vs. The Varsity Blonds vs. The Acclaimed to determine who will challenge AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks on May 12

* Blood & Guts Match: The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara, Santana, Ortiz) vs. The Pinnacle (MJF, Cash Wheeler, Dax Harwood, Shawn Spears, Wardlow)