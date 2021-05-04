Matches announced for next week’s NXT

Two big matches have been announced for next Tuesday’s WWE NXT episode.

Next week’s show will see NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida defend against Santos Escobar in a 2 of 3 Falls match.

The match was made after Escobar and Kushida traded promos on tonight’s show. Kushida won the title from Escobar two weeks ago, but last week’s six-man main event saw Escobar, Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde defeat Kushida and NXT Tag Team Champions MSK. Mendoza and Wilde also challenged MSK on tonight’s show, but there’s no word on if that match will happen.

WWE has also announced NXT Champion Karrion Kross vs. Austin Theory in a non-title match for next week’s show.

Tonight’s NXT show featured a backstage segment where Theory disrespected Scarlett while she was in the office of NXT General Manager William Regal. Kross later had an in-ring segment with potential challengers Pete Dunne, Kyle O’Reilly and Finn Balor. The segment ended with Theory and NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano attacking Kross and laying him out.

Next Tuesday’s match with Theory will be Kross’ first match since winning the NXT Title from Balor at the “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” event during WrestleMania 37 Week.

Stay tuned for more on next week’s NXT show. Below is the updated line-up:

* NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez defends against Mercedes Martinez

* NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida defends against Santos Escobar in a 2 of 3 Falls match

* NXT Champion Karrion Kross faces Austin Theory in a non-title match