Jinder Mahal to return with tag team on WWE Main Event

Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and WWE NXT Superstars Indus Sher have returned to action.

Monday’s pre-RAW WWE Main Event tapings saw Jinder face Jeff Hardy in action. The Indus Sher tag team, made up of Saurav Gurjar and Rinku Singh, were with Jinder.

This is the first time we’ve seen Mahal since the WWE Superstar Spectacle event that was taped during late January in Florida for the India market. The six-man main event of that show saw Drew McIntyre and Indus Sher defeat Jinder and The Bollywood Boyz.

Superstar Spectacle marked Jinder’s first match since suffering a knee injury in May 2020. He has not wrestled since the Superstar Spectacle taping. This is also the first time we’ve seen Indus Sher since the Superstar Spectacle taping, but it looks like they’re back to being heels now.

This week’s WWE Main Event taping also featured Ricochet vs. Mustafa Ali. You can click here for spoilers from the taping.

Stay tuned for more on Jinder’s WWE status. Below are two photos from Monday’s WWE Main Event taping: