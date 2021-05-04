Date set for the WWE Extreme Rules PPV

The 2021 WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view is reportedly scheduled for Sunday, July 18, according to PWInsider.

Extreme Rules will reportedly take place from the WWE ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida.

The 2020 Extreme Rules pay-per-view was titled “The Horror Show at Extreme Rules” but there’s no word yet on if there will be a special theme this year.

With WWE’s residency at the Yuengling Center possibly expiring in early August, Extreme Rules could be the final WWE pay-per-view to be held in that venue. WWE has not announced the date for SummerSlam yet, but that show usually takes place in late August and WWE is reportedly going on the road for the biggest show of the summer this year.

Below is the updated list of 2021 WWE pay-per-view events:

* May 16: WrestleMania Backlash from the Yuengling Center in Tampa

* June 20: Money In the Bank from the Yuengling Center in Tampa

* July 18: Extreme Rules from the Yuengling Center in Tampa

