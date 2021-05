5/4/21 AEW Dark Results

Excalibur and Taz are on commentary from Jacksonville, Florida.

1. Team Taz (Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks) (w/Hook) defeated Aaron Frye and Brick Aldridge

2. Leyla Hirsch defeated Diamante

3. Varsity Blonds (Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison) defeated Adrian Alania and Liam Gray

4. SCU (Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian) defeated Jake St. Patrick and Spencer Slade

5. Big Swole defeated Megan Bayne

6. Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss defeated Justin Law and Kit Sackett

7. KiLynn King defeated Julia Hart

8. PAC (w/Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix) defeated Serpentico (w/Luther)

9. The Bunny defeated Leila Grey

10. The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) defeated David Ali and Vary Morales

11. Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky defeated The Hughes Brothers (Terrell Hughes and Terrence Hughes)

12. Trios Tag Team Match

Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno, and Stu Grayson) defeated Cezar Bononi, JD Drake, and Ryan Nemeth (w/Peter Avalon)

13. Dante Martin defeated Danny Limelight

14. Lance Archer (w/Jake Roberts) defeated Luther (w/Serpentico)