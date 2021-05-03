WWE Raw preview for tonight

Tonight’s WWE RAW on the USA Network will feature more build for the upcoming WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view.

RAW will be headlined by WWE Champion Bobby Lashley facing either Drew McIntyre or Braun Strowman in a non-title match. It was previously announced that Lashley will address Strowman being added to the WWE Title match at Backlash, making it a Triple Threat.

Tonight’s RAW will also see Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler defend the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles against Lana and Naomi, while RAW Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos give The New Day their rematch from WrestleMania 37. This will be the first TV appearance for AJ and Omos since WrestleMania.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up:

* What’s next from Charlotte Flair and SmackDown official Sonya Deville, and will Flair go after RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley?

* RAW Tag Team Champions Omos and AJ Styles make their first TV appearances since WrestleMania 37, will defend against The New Day in their rematch

* WWE Champion Bobby Lashley will face either Braun Strowman or Drew McIntyre in a non-title match, will address Strowman being added to the WrestleMania Backlash match

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler defend against Lana and Naomi