WWE Network nominated for Sports Business Award

WWE has picked up just one nomination in the 14th annual Sports Business Awards.

Sports Business Journal announced today that the WWE Network has been nominated for the “Best In Digital Sports Media” award.

WWE Network was nominated in this category, along with Bleacher Report, ESPN+, MLB Film Room, and the My Group app for the Augusta National.

Sports Business Awards winners in all 15 categories will be revealed during a virtual ceremony on Wednesday, June 23.

