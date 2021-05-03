WWE and AEW donate to Huntington’s Disease Society of America auction

WWE and AEW have both donated to the HDSA’s (Huntington’s Disease Society of America) Athletes vs. HD Online Auction, which runs between May 1 and May 15 for HD Awareness Month. Huntington’s Disease is a brain disease that is passed down in families from generation to generation.

WWE donated two virtual VIP tickets for the ThunderDome experience, and the winner can pick which Superstar they want to meet.

AEW donated a signed turnbuckle with signatures from AEW World Champion & Impact World Champion Kenny Omega, AEW World Tag Team Champion Nick Jackson, Matt Hardy, Brandon Cutler, MJF, Ortiz, Sammy Guevara, Cody Rhodes, Brandi Rhodes, Billy Gunn, Orange Cassidy, 5, Jungle Boy, Dax, Eddie Kingston, Lance Archer, and Chris Jericho.

HDSA noted in their press release issued today, “This is an important event to cover as HD is rarely mentioned in the media. Today, there are approximately 41,000 symptomatic Americans and more than 200,000 at-risk of inheriting the disease.”

You can click here for full details on the auction.

AEW and WWE also included these awareness videos with Brandi, Jungle Boy, Colt Cabana, and McKenzie Mitchell: