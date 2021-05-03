Starz sets premiere date for Heels and releases trailer

The new Starz original wrestling drama series Heels will premiere on Sunday, August 15 at 9PM ET across all Starz platforms in the United States and Canada.

The show will also air internationally on the StarzPlay premium streaming platform in Europe, Latin America, and Japan.

Fronted by Stephen Amell, Heels follows the men and women who chase their dreams in independent wrestling set in a small town in Georgia. The series revolves around a family-owned wrestling promotion with the two brothers – one a face and one a heel – going to war over their father’s legacy.

Joining Amell are Alexander Ludwig as Ace, Alison Luff as Staci Spade, Mary McCormack as Willie Day, Kelli Berglund as Crystal Tyler, Allen Maldonado as Rooster Robbins, James Harrison as Apocalypse, and Chris Bauer as Wild Bill Hancock.

Heels is produced by Lionsgate TV for Starz in association with Paramount Television Studios and is written and created by Executive Producer Michael Waldron. Mike O’Malley serves as showrunner.