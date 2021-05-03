Maria Kanellis says Stephanie McMahon’s support for women in WWE is more “promotional” than anything else

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

Maria Kanellis stated that Stephanie McMahon’s advocacy for women in wrestling, such as the women’s revolution is more ‘promotional’ than anything else.

“So you have all these pointless pay-per-views, you have the opportunity to do a women’s empowerment pay-per-view and you don’t do it? I don’t get it. I don’t know how Stephanie McMahon deals with that. Like as a woman, I’ve been very outspoken about women’s wrestling and women in wrestling. It should come as no surprise that as a woman I couldn’t deal with that. If I had all that power in the industry I couldn’t deal with that. I have minimum power in this industry and I am fighting my tail off to create more opportunities. If I had that much power there would be a whole show plus a reality show that actually covers the girls live. Plus on top of that we would have a makeup line and be on the cover of Vogue saying: “Guess what? These women are badasses and they are beautiful in their own right.”