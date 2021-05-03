LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE RAW

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up with a video package on last week’s show with Braun Strowman defeating Drew McIntyre in the main event to earn a spot in the WWE Title match at WrestleMania Backlash with McIntyre and champion Bobby Lashley.

– We see video from earlier today with MVP talking to Sonya Deville and Adam Pearce in the back. They are preparing to flip a coin to see if WWE Champion Bobby Lashley will face Drew McIntyre or Braun Strowman in a non-title match tonight. Drew walks in and has words with MVP. Braun also enters and taunts Drew. A louder argument breaks out as Pearce calms them down. Braun calls tails in the air and tails it is. Pearce confirms Braun vs. Bobby tonight. Strowman says he’s giving everyone a preview of WrestleMania Backlash tonight. MVP warns that once Lashley puts Strowman in The Hurt Lock, he won’t make it to Backlash. They have more words to end the segment.

– We’re live from the WWE ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida as Adnan Virk welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. They hype tonight’s non-title main event.

– We go to the ring and get a drum roll as Mike Rome introduces the new RAW Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos. AJ’s music hits and out he comes as the pyro explodes on the stage. Omos is right behind him. This is the first appearance AJ and Omos have made since winning the titles from The New Day at WrestleMania 37. They head to the ring together. AJ and Omos hit the ring as more pyro goes off.

Fans boo as AJ takes the mic. He says for those fans foolish enough to not tune into WrestleMania 37 Night One, you would’ve seen AJ and Omos become the new RAW Tag Team Champions. AJ goes on about that being Omos’ first match where he wrecked The New Day, and will likely wreck them again tonight. AJ has an important question for the fans now – did you miss us? Most fans boo. AJ says of course you missed them, they are the champs. AJ says they’ve been partying and celebrating the title win off the coast of Florida, in the Caribbean. It was awesome, they had much bigger things to do than throw tomatoes like The New Day. That was ridiculous.

AJ goes on about officially being a WWE Grand Slam Champion now. He says it only took him 5 years and that’s pretty quick. AJ says they’re here for one reason and one reason only… the music interrupts and out comes Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods for their WrestleMania 37 rematch. Woods and Kofi speak from the stage and Kofi says he wasn’t sure if AJ and Omos even still worked here, but congratulations on some deserved time off. They continue mocking the champs for having no respect for the tag team division and taking time off. Woods and Kofi get serious as they start walking to the ring. Kofi says there’s a reason they’re 11-time tag team champions, and that is because every time they get knocked down, they pick themselves up, dust off and get back in the ring to win their gold back. Every single time. Kofi says AJ can take shots and jabs at their career if he wants, he goes on about also being a top singles champion because of The New Day’s influence. Kofi says taking time off is not how The New Day rolls, bro. Omos has heard enough. He’s heard enough of these morons and it seems like he didn’t knock enough sense into them at WrestleMania but they won’t be able to laugh or walk after he’s done with them tonight. Omos tells them to come to the ring and get this work. Woods interrupts and goes on about how they are about to become 12-time champions. The New Day music hits as fans chant for them as they enter the ring. We go to commercial with the two teams talking trash to each other.

RAW Tag Team Titles Match: The New Day vs. AJ Styles and Omos

Back from the break and AJ Styles starts off with Xavier Woods. AJ immediately tags Omos in for his RAW in-ring debut. Woods kicks at Omos a few times but it does nothing. Omos rag-dolls Woods to the mat. Omos clubs Woods down to the mat and then launches him into the turnbuckles.

Omos wants Kofi Kingston now. Kofi tags in and also delivers some kicks. Kofi bounces around and looks to mount offense but Omos blocks a kick and shoves him to the mat. Kofi runs the ropes, ducks a move and kicks Omos. Woods tags in and they double team Omos but he comes right back with a big double clothesline for a pop. Omos works Woods around now. AJ comes in but Woods rolls him for 2 out of nowhere.

AJ gets sent to the floor. Woods with a dropkick through the ropes as Kofi tags in. Kofi goes to run the ropes but Omos is in now, staring him down. Kofi changes his direction and leaps to the floor, taking AJ back down at ringside. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Woods has AJ grounded in the middle of the ring. Woods levels AJ for a close 2 count. AJ shows some frustration now. The New Day ends up doing the Unicorn Stampede and unloading with stomps and several quick tags to keep AJ down in their corner. Kofi with a low dropkick to AJ in the corner. Kofi grounds AJ and works on the arm now.

AJ fights up and out of the hold. Kofi with a big jumping knee for a close 2 count. AJ with a Jawbreaker to get an opening. Woods and AJ tangle now. Omos gets the tag. Woods attacks but Omos grabs him, then drops Kofi as he charges. Omos drops Woods and then drops Kofi with a backbreaker over his knee. Omos scoops Woods with one arm and delivers another backbreaker with ease.

Omos goes corner to corner with splashes on both challengers. Omos with the big chokeslam to Kofi. Woods kicks Omos but it does nothing. Omos levels Woods with a big boot now. AJ tags in and goes to the top. AJ leaps over Omos’ shoulders with the Phenomenal Forearm to Woods for the pin to retain.

Winners: AJ Styles and Omos

– After the match, AJ and Omos stand tall as the music hits. We go to replays. AJ and Omos raise the titles in the air.

– Charlotte Flair is backstage with Sonya Deville. Sonya says she will take Flair’s concerns into consideration. Adam Pearce walks in as Flair is walking out. He asks what that was all about but Deville says it was nothing. Pearce wants to get one thing straight – he appreciates Deville but she has been overstepping her boundaries as of late.

– We see Bobby Lashley and MVP backstage waiting with Kayla Braxton. The announcers hype Braun Strowman’s dominance and his match with Lashley later tonight. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a new Eva Marie vignette. She is coming back to where she all started, and wants to help others achieve their dreams. The Eva-lution is coming soon. Graves is excited to see Eva back in WWE.

– MVP and WWE Champion Bobby Lashley are backstage with Kayla Braxton. MVP goes on about how Braun Strowman’s luck ran out with the coin toss earlier, but he should consider himself lucky, or unlucky, to even be in the ring with Lashley. MVP also has praise for Strowman and Drew McIntyre but Lashley interrupts and goes on about how he’s not losing the title to either of them. They both go on hyping tonight’s main event.

– We see what happened last week with Elias, Jaxson Ryker, The Miz and John Morrison getting trashed by tomatoes. Elias and Ryker are backstage now ready to get revenge on The New Day but they end up throwing tomatoes at Randy Orton instead and he’s not happy. Riddle rides by on his scooter and says hello to Orton as Orton wipes tomatoes off his head.

Charlotte Flair vs. Dana Brooke

We go back to the ring and out comes Charlotte Flair to pyro. Back to commercial.

Back from the beak and we see what happened with Sonya Deville and Flair last week. Out next comes Dana Brooke with Mandy Rose.

The bell hits and they go at it. Flair toys some with Brooke and says she’s her bitch. They go at it and Brooke uses the head scissors to send Flair flying. Brooke with a dropkick. Flair ducks a strike and hits the backbreaker, then sends Brooke into the ropes. Flair stomps away now as Rose looks on. Flair covers for 2.

Flair taunts Rose while keeping control of Brooke. Flair with a running boot to the face on the apron for another 2 count. Flair sends Brooke to the floor and taunts her some more. Brooke fights back in and nails an enziguri kick. Flair levels her with a clothesline. Flair walks into a boot in the corner, then an uppercut. Flair catches Brooke and they tangle some more. Flair stomps away on her in the corner.

Flair has some words with the referee, then misses the big boot in the corner. Brooke unloads with strikes from behind in the corner. Brooke with the handspring elbow into the corner, and another in the opposite corner. Brooke goes to the top as a dazed Flair falls down.

Brooke hits the Swanton but Flair kicks out at 2. Brooke ends up going for another handspring but Flair knocks her out of the air. Flair applies the Figure Four and bridges it into the Figure Eight for the win.

Winner: Charlotte Flair

– After the bell, Flair refuses to break the hold but Rose comes in and decks her. Rose then delivers a running kick to send Flair out of the ring. Rose checks on Brooke as Flair recovers at ringside. Sonya Deville is introduced next. She makes her way out into the ring as Flair, Brooke and Rose look on. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a vignette on Drew McIntyre. He will be here for a sitdown interview later.

– Charlotte Flair is in the ring with Sonya Deville now. Deville says she is allowing Flair to make a proposal here tonight. Flair was taken aback by how she was left out of the RAW Women’s Title action at WrestleMania Backlash once again. She wants to be added to Asuka vs. RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania Backlash. Flair goes on about putting Ripley on the map last year and having Asuka take her opportunity. She thanks Deville for reinstating her, but she should be added to the match. Flair makes her case and says adding her to the match would make it a bigger deal. Deville goes to turn but Flair says she’s not done with her. Flair says Ripley and Asuka can only take the division so far but if Flair is added, she makes it that much more important. Flair goes on about being the original influence in WWE, the most famous face. Flair goes on making her case, telling Deville to do the right thing, be fair to Flair.

Deville says Flair made a good case and since the men get to have their Triple Threat, she is adding Flair to Asuka vs. Ripley at Backlash. The music interrupts and Ripley comes out, saying this is absolute crap. There’s a reason Flair wasn’t in the match at WrestleMania and the same reason no one wants to see her in this rematch – nobody likes her. Ripley keeps talking and is in the ring now. She accuses Deville of working her own plan here. Deville rolls her eyes. The music interrupts and out comes Asuka. Asuka calls this crap. She starts taunting Flair for being a crybaby. She yells some more and Flair knocks them on the mic, then promises to leave Backlash as champion. Ripley steps to Deville and yells in her face. Flair drops Ripley from behind. Asuka attacks Flair and sends her to the floor. Asuka bounces around and motions for the title around her waist as her music starts up. Flair and Ripley look on from ringside.

– Kayla Braxton is backstage with Humberto Carrillo. We see what he and WWE United States Champion Sheamus have done for the past two weeks. Carrillo says Sheamus has been bullying everyone just because he thinks he can. Carrillo knows how it feels to be bullied and he won’t let Sheamus disrespect him. Carrillo goes on about answering all of Sheamus’ Open Challenges… Sheamus suddenly attacks from behind and destroys Carrillo backstage. Sheamus lays Carrillo out and jokes that he won’t be in any condition to answer tonight’s Open Challenge but there’s always next week. Sheamus laughs and walks off as Carrillo tries to recover.

John Morrison vs. Damian Priest

We go back to the ring and out comes John Morrison with The Miz. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see what happened with Sonya Deville, Charlotte Flair, Asuka and Rhea Ripley. Adam Pearce stops Sonya Deville in the back and he’s not happy. He accuses her of abusing her power and asks if he needs to go to a higher authority over her recent actions. She blames it on bad reception as she tried to send him a text message. He dismisses the idea of a text message and says they share an office together. Deville says she had to make an urgent decision and it couldn’t wait. She says Pearce is right and they should be making these decisions together. They face off to end the segment. We go back to the ring and The Miz is with Morrison. They’re not happy with how The New Day and Damian Priest attacked them with tomatoes last week.

Miz rants about his accomplishments and says Damian Priest has left them no choice. Morrison briefly rants about his “dripness” before the lights go out and Priest makes his way to the ring. Priest hits the ring and the pyro goes off. We get a pre-recorded promo where Priest talks about being from New York City, where Miz wouldn’t last. He goes on and says he will break Miz’s jaw. The bell rings and they lock up. Priest with a big inverted Atomic Drop. Priest levels Morrison for a quick pin attempt.

Back and forth now. Priest clotheslines Morrison over the top rope and he lands at the feet of The Miz. Miz checks on Morrison and stares back at Priest as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Priest is in control in the ring. Morrison with a sweep. Morrison mounts Priest with strikes now. Morrison with a running knee to the face for a close 2 count as Miz brags on his partner from ringside. We see how Morrison hit his springboard kick during the break. Morrison grounds Priest in the middle of the ring now as Miz runs his mouth at ringside.

Fans rally as Priest fights up and out of the hold. Priest counters and drops Morrison on his face. Priest with more strikes now. Morrison with a kick as they trade more strikes. Priest with kicks but Morrison ducks a roundhouse. Morrison staggers Priest with a big kick. Priest with stiff kicks to send Morrison into the corner, then the running splash. Morrison counters Broken Arrow but Priest comes right back with a lariat for a 2 count. Miz ends up distracting Priest, allowing Morrison to hit a Spanish Fly from the corner.

Priest still kicks out at 2. Miz distracts the referee from the apron again but it backfires as Morrison was close to the pin. Priest comes back and hits the Bell Clap and then the Hit The Lights for the pin to win.

Winner: Damian Priest

– After the match, Priest stares Miz down as we go to replays. Priest celebrates the win as his music plays.

– Adam Pearce is backstage with Mansoor. He signs a contract and Pearce officially welcomes him to RAW. Sheamus walks in and talks about what happened to Humberto Carrillo. He takes a few shots at Mansoor, who informs him that he is now on the RAW brand. Sheamus mentions Mansoor possibly challenging him for the title tonight and taking a Brogue Kick so the fans can get to know him. Sheamus taunts Mansoor some more and walks off. Mansoor talks to Pearce about how some things haven’t changed here, but he didn’t expect it to happen so quick. Pearce tells him to get used to it.

– MVP is backstage with Kayla Braxton for another interview to hype tonight’s main event. MVP talks about Bobby Lashley taking care of Braun Strowman and Drew McIntyre. The announcers hype Lashley vs. Strowman as we go back to commercial.

Cedric Alexander and Shelton vs. Lucha House Party

Back from the break and Cedric Alexander is going at it with Gran Metalik. Metalik hits an early missile dropkick but Cedric comes back with a Michinoku Driver. Metalik kicks out.

Shelton Benjamin tags in and scoops Metalik for a big slam, and another in the middle of the ring as Lince Dorado watches. Shelton launches Metalik through the air with a back-drop for another close 2 count. Benjamin with a backbreaker over his knee for another pin attempt. Cedric tags back in and works Metalik over in the corner, beating him down and then stomping away. Cedric yells at the referee after a warning.

Cedric runs into a kick from Metalik. Metalik with a bulldog from the corner. Lince tags in as does Shelton. Lince goes to work but misses the springboard moonsault and Shelton levels him with a huge clothesline for a close 2 count. Shelton beats Lince down in the corner now, hitting him with knee strikes to the face. Shelton goes for a big Pop-Up Powerbomb but Lince tries for a hurricanrana but it’s blocked also. Shelton ends up dropping Lince for a 2 count.

Shelton takes Lince back to the corner. Lince counters a move with a tornado DDT. Cedric runs in but Lince sends him over the top rope to the floor. Metalik tags in as Lince leaps to the floor onto Cedric. Metalik walks the top rope and delivers the flying elbow drop to Shelton for the pin to win.

Winners: Lucha House Party

– After the match, Lince and Metalik celebrate as their music hits. We go to replays. Cedric takes the mic and yells at Shelton about how they’ve gone from The Hurt Business to this. Cedric says really Shelton was kicked from the group, not both of them, because he was the weak link. Cedric goes on about how Shelton has received numerous opportunities and doesn’t have long left in his career. Cedric says he’s in his prime and he refuses to give any more time to Shelton. Cedric says just like Shelton, this team is done. Fans boo as Cedric drops the mic and marches to the back as Shelton looks on from ringside.

– Angel Garza is backstage walking with a rose. Drew Gulak yells and stops him. Gulak taunts Garza for being a ladies man who can’t even score. Gulak challenges Garza to a match and mentions it will be him smelling the roses when he wins. Garza says Gulak will smell the rose either way because after he beats him, he’s shoving the rose up Gulak’s ass. Gulak looks a bit terrified as Garza walks off and we go to commercial.

– Back from the break and Saxton sends a Happy Belated Birthday to The Rock, then congratulates him on NBC renewing Young Rock for season two.

– Kayla catches up with Shelton Benjamin backstage, asking about the harsh words we just heard from Cedric Alexander. Shelton says he’s survived in this business for so long because he can take the hit. He’s seen so many stars come and go, like Cedric. He says the only reason Cedric was in The Hurt Business was because he saw potential in him, not MVP or Bobby Lashley. Shelton says Cedric can do whatever he wants but he will respect Shelton. Shelton goes on and says he let Cedric say his peace out there but if he’s not careful, he will be another young star fizzling out why Shelton continues to survive. Shelton walks off.

Angel Garza vs. Drew Gulak

We go back to the ring and out first comes Angel Garza with a rose in his mouth. Drew Gulak is waiting in the ring already.

The bell rings and Garza snatches his pants, then delivers two quick dropkicks. An aggressive Garza keeps control and unloads to keep Gulak down. Garza mounts Gulak and talks some trash. Garza with a big backbreaker over the knee. Garza smiles while following Gulak in the corner. Gulak fights back and nails a headbutt, then takes Garza to the mat.

Gulak talks some trash while keeping Garza grounded in the middle of the ring now. Garza with a unique escape to get free, then a huge clothesline and a dropkick into the corner. Garza with more aggressive offense, keeping Gulak down in the corner as the referee tries to count and warn him.

Garza with a stiff forearm and then a stiff knee to the face while Gulak is down in the corner. Garza brings Gulak to the middle of the ring and nails the Wing Clipper for the pin to win.

Winner: Angel Garza

– After the match, Garza stands tall as his music hits. We go to replays. Garza grabs the rose from the apron and asks Gulak if he still wants to smell it. Garza taunts a face-down Gulak with the rose, then places it in the rear of his trunks. Garza backs up and nails a running kick, his best attempt at shoving the rose up Gulak’s rear. Garza heads to the ramp and continues celebrating.

– Riddle stops The Viking Raiders in the back for some more bad comedy like only Riddle can do. Riddle sees Randy Orton and rides off on his scooter. Orton tells Riddle they are not bros. Orton is all serious. Riddle talks about it being an honor to team with Orton, pointing to how they’re still undefeated. Orton says they have just one match. Orton turns back to Riddle and asks him if he wants to go to the ring and win another one now. Riddle starts ranting about his plans for the team but Orton hushes him and tells him to zip it. Orton walks off as Riddle rides off ahead of him on his scooter. Graves confirms R-K-Bro vs. Elias and Jaxson Ryker. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a video package on Braun Strowman as the announcers hype tonight’s main event.

R-K-Bro vs. Elias and Jaxson Ryker

We go back to the ring and out first comes Riddle to pyro. Randy Orton is out next. They pace the ring and wait together until Elias and Jaxson Ryker make their way to the ring.

Elias starts off with Orton but Orton kicks him and takes it to the corner. Orton unloads in the corner with kicks, uppercuts and right hands. The referee backs Orton off but he keeps the attack going. Elias turns it around and tags in Ryker. Ryker beats Orton up in the corner. Orton with a thumb to the eye while the referee isn’t looking.

Riddle tags in and kicks Ryker while Orton holds him. Ryker blocks a modified armbar from Riddle, slamming him in the middle of the ring. Riddle comes right back with the Bro-mission. Ryker slams him in the corner. Elias tags in and they hit a big double team to Riddle. Riddle kicks out at 2. Elias goes to work on Riddle and rocks him with another big knee for a 2 count. Elias bends Riddle’s fingers back now, keeping him down. Elias shuts down a comeback and in comes Ryker again. Ryker bends his knee and Elias slams Riddle onto it with a suplex. Ryker covers for 2.

Ryker keeps control and hits a slingshot suplex on Riddle for a close 2 count as Orton looks on from the apron. Ryker grounds Riddle with a hold but Riddle fights up and out as a “Bro!” chant starts up. Riddle and Ryker tangle as Riddle nails a big jumping knee to the jaw. Elias and Orton tag in at the same time for a pop.

Orton drops Elias and then knocks Ryker off the apron. Elias drops Orton over the top rope Elias brings Orton out but blocks a face-first shot into the announce table. Orton then slams Elias face-first into the table, then slams him back-first on top of the table. Orton fights Ryker off and returns to the ring with Elias. Orton blocks a shot and hits the backbreaker in the middle of the ring. Orton has Elias on the apron now.

Orton tags in Riddle and then hits the second rope draping DDT on Elias. Ryker comes from behind but Orton levels him with the RKO. Riddle then hits a Floating Bro on Elias for the pin to win.

Winners: Randy Orton and Riddle

– After the match, Orton and Riddle stand tall as Riddle’s music hits. We go to replays. Riddle drops down and poses in front of Orton but Orton’s still not ready to commit to the pose.

– Kayla Braxton is backstage with Drew McIntyre now. She asks about tonight’s main event between Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley, but he doesn’t care who wins as long as they beat the hell out of each other. Regarding MACE and T-BAR, he has more questions than answers. Why do they keep attacking him, why did they lose the stupid masks and keep the stupid names, who are they working for, and more. Drew goes on and says whatever is meant to happen will happen with them, but he’s more focused on winning the WWE Title back at WrestleMania Backlash. Strowman walks up and has words with McIntyre. Strowman declares he’s walking out of Backlash with the title. Drew says maybe not, but for now Strowman just needs to leave. They stare each other down and Braun backs off.

Open Challenge for the WWE United States Title: Mansoor vs. Sheamus

We go back to the ring and out comes WWE United States Champion Sheamus for his next Open Challenge title defense. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Mansoor for his first match since signing a RAW contract tonight. The bell rings and Sheamus takes control early on. Sheamus levels Mansoor with a big shoulder. Mansoor gets on Sheamus’ shoulders but he slides off in the corner. They trade some aggressive shots of disrespect in the corner. Sheamus slaps Mansoor but Mansoor fires back and rolls him for a quick pin attempt.

Mansoor mounts offense and nails a dropkick for a 2 count. Sheamus with a big knee to the gut. Sheamus sits Mansoor on the top rope and then clotheslines him to the floor as fans boo and the referee counts. Mansoor beats the 10 count just in time but Sheamus goes to work while he’s down. Sheamus with 10 Beats of the Bodhrán now, sending Mansoor from the apron to the floor. Sheamus follows and slams Mansoor over the top of the barrier, putting him in the timekeeper’s area.

Sheamus shows off back in the ring as the referee counts. Mansoor makes it back in at the 9 count and Sheamus can’t believe it. Mansoor fights Sheamus off with a bunch of elbows. Sheamus counters but gets dropkicked into the turnbuckles. Mansoor with another dropkick, and a tornado DDT from the corner to finally bring Sheamus down for a close 2 count. Mansoor stays on Sheamus and goes back to the top. Sheamus knocks his legs out from behind and he lands hard on the mat.

Sheamus with White Noise to keep control. He readies for a Brogue Kick in the corner but Humberto Carrillo attacks him out of nowhere for the disqualification.

Winner by DQ: Sheamus

– After the bell, Carrillo keeps unloading on Sheamus and sends him out, then nails a big dive to send him into the announce table as fans cheer him on. Sheamus fights back and returns to the ring, leveling Humberto with a big Brogue Kick as he charges. Sheamus then turns to Mansoor and levels him with a Brogue Kick as the boos pick up. Sheamus raises the United States Title belt in the air while Mansoor and Humberto are laid out.

– Alexa Bliss is backstage with Lilly. Bliss says Lilly had so much fun on her adventures today and they can’t wait to tell us all about it. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and it’s time for Alexa’s Playground. Alexa Bliss is on her swing with Lilly. Bliss says Lilly is a big WWE fan and had so much fun getting to see some of her favorite Superstars up close tonight. Bliss says Lilly loves playing hide and seek but she always finds her in peculiar positions, and has gotten her hands dirty at times. Bliss says Lilly’s favorite color is red, and wherever she goes, trouble seems to follow. Lilly whispers something to Bliss – a certain someone may have caught her beady little eyes. Bliss can’t tell us who yet, that’s their dirty little secret. Bliss says like she told us before, don’t blame her for what happens next. Bliss starts singing a nursery rhyme… asking Lilly what she made her do, and how the world goes crazy at the sight of you… we have so much fun together and will be friends forever… what was that scream, is this a dream? Lilly what did you make me do?… Bliss started off smiling but she ends the rhyme with a terrified look. She then starts smiling again. We get a close-up of Lilly, who also smiles and snarls at the camera.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match: Lana and Naomi vs. Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax

We go back to the ring and out first comes Lana and Naomi. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and announced for RAW Talk later tonight is Damian Priest, Drew McIntyre and RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley. We go back to the ring and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler are out with Reginald. The bell rings and Naomi starts off with Jax. Jax levels Naomi and tags in Baszler but misses a leg drop on Naomi.

Baszler gets hit with an enziguri. Lana tags in and hits a top rope crossbody on Baszler for a close 2 count. Baszler tangles with Lana now. Lana with a side Russian leg sweep for 2. Lana with a back kick in the corner, then running knees to the back. Naomi tags in and stuns Baszler, allowing Lana to kick her. Naomi with more offense to Baszler, and a dropkick to send Jax off the apron. Lana comes back in but the double team backfires. They end up hitting the double Facebuster to Baszler but Jax drags Naomi to the floor and drops her.

Lana goes back to cover Baszler and she would’ve got the win but Reginald interfered with the referee to save it. Lana escapes the Kirifuda Clutch from Baszler. Baszler comes back again and applies the Clutch, making Lana fade for the submission win to retain in a sloppy match.

Winners: Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax

– After the match, Jax and Baszler leave with their titles, and Reginald. Lana holds her throat in the ring while Naomi tries to recover on the floor.

– MVP is backstage with Bobby Lashley now. MVP hypes up Lashley and his opponent, Braun Strowman. They head to the ring.

Bobby Lashley vs. Braun Strowman

We go back to the ring for tonight’s non-title main event as WWE Champion Bobby Lashley makes his way out with MVP. Lashley poses in the corner as pyro goes off and fans boo him. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Braun Strowman as Lashley waits in the ring. They lock up and tangle into the corner as the referee backs Lashley off. Lashley with a thrust to the gut. Strowman smashes Lashley back into the corner and delivers back elbows but Lashley fights out. Lashley delivers a big shoulder but it doesn’t move Strowman. Strowman stares at him and charges but Lashley ducks, then drops him with a swinging neckbreaker for a barely 1 count.

Lashley charges but Strowman puts him down with one hand. Strowman goes for the running powerslam but Lashley counters. Strowman sends Lashley over the top rope to the floor. Lashley walks around and takes his time, regrouping with MVP now. Lashley gets back on the apron but Strowman knocks him off. Strowman brings it back in and hits a big running splash in the corner. He goes for another but Lashley gets boots up. Lashley runs over Strowman with a clothesline for a quick 1 count. Lashley goes for an arm submission now but Strowman works to get back to his feet. Strowman avoids a Hurt Lock attempt it appears.

Strowman goes to club Lashley to the mat but the music interrupts and out comes Drew McIntyre. Strowman drops Lashley and exits the ring to face off with Drew at ringside. Lashley attacks from behind and drops Strowman at ringside. Lashley approaches Drew and offers his fist for a bump of respect but Drew just stares at him. Strowman is still down against the barrier as Lashley and Drew stare at each other. Back to commercial.

