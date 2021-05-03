Daniel Bryan moved to alumni section, Jay White successful at Dontaku

– Daniel Bryan has been moved to the “alumni” section of the WWE.com roster page after his loss to Roman Reigns on Smackdown led to his being unable to appear on the brand anymore. Bryan is not expected to actually be gone from WWE, and this is likely just a storyline move to the alumni section has happened with Roderick Strong after he “resigned” from NXT after WrestleMania weekend.

– The NEVER Openweight Championship has changed hands once again. Jay White is the new NEVER Openweight Champion, defeating Hiroshi Tanahashi at NJPW Wrestling Dontaku.