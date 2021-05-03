Chris Jericho Wants a “AEW Invasion” at The Tokyo Dome In Huge NJPW Crossover Show in the future

While speaking to Comicbook, Jericho talked about the matches he would love to have against current NJPW stars, naming the likes of Minoru Suzuki and Will Ospreay.

“There’s a couple of matches there that I would love to have. “[Minoru] Suzuki and Jericho. I think [Will] Ospreay and Jericho. I think Kenny and myself as a tag team against Tana and [Kazuchika] Okada or against [Kota] Ibushi and Okada. That’s a Tokyo Dome main event. So all of those matches are in the pipeline.”

Jericho then went on to state how a potential crossover between AEW and NJPW would greatly benefit both companies, pitching an invasion angle.

“So I think when that opens up, that’s the type of invasion angle I think would make some big money. Because New Japan is one of the biggest companies in the world with some legit, legendary mainstream stars. And I just love the concept of AEW invading them in Osaka, Dominion in June, and then doing a Tokyo Dome invasion show, and then coming back to do a Madison Square Garden invasion show in our backyard, or Staples Center, something along those lines. So that’s an invasion that I really could get off on and get behind for sure.”