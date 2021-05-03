Charlotte Flair added to Raw Women’s Championship match at Backlash

WWE has officially added Charlotte Flair to the RAW Women’s Title match between Asuka and champion Rhea Ripley at the WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view.

The change had been rumored for a few weeks now. Asuka vs. Ripley was just announced this evening before RAW hit the air, and Flair was then added to the match during a segment with Sonya Deville on RAW.

After defeating Dana Brooke in singles action, Flair made the case to Deville for why she should be added to the match at WrestleMania Backlash. Flair talked about how she can take the women’s division to bigger heights than Asuka and Ripley can, and how the match would be a lot more important if she were added to it. Flair went on about being the original influencer in WWE, and told Deville to “be fair to Flair.” Deville ended up agreeing that Flair made a good case, and said since the men’s division gets to have their Triple Threat at Backlash, then she is adding Flair to Asuka vs. Ripley.

The first-ever WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view will take place on May 16 from the WWE ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. Below is the updated card, along with RAW shots of Deville, Flair, Brooke, Asuka and Ripley:

Triple Threat for the WWE Title

Braun Strowman vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Bayley vs. Bianca Belair (c)

Triple Threat for the RAW Women’s Title

Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley (c)