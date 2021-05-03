Brandi Rhodes Talks Pregnancy, Cody Getting Peed On, more

In an interview with People, Brandi Rhodes shared photos of the nursery for her and Cody’s baby and said that the AEW EVP has no idea what he’s in for. Here are highlights:

On using Disney for the nursery: “This kid hopefully will like Disney, because if she does, she’s got it made. We absolutely love it. It only makes it that much sweeter that now we’re going to have a child to bring into it and see the wonder through her eyes.”

On being excited for the baby: “I just can’t wait to see her and hold her and be able to start to get to know her as she grows up. I’m really interested to find out what she’s going to be interested in, what she’s going to like, what she’s not going to like. I feel like I was a really interesting kid, so we’ll see what things are like with her.”

On Cody as a father: “The main thing I’m looking forward to is watching him change a diaper for the first time, because he’s very meticulous and detailed. I know he’s going to get peed on.”