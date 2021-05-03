Adam Pearce signs Mansoor to the Raw brand

Mansoor is now a member of the WWE RAW brand.

Tonight’s RAW episode saw Adam Pearce sign Mansoor to a RAW contract during a backstage segment, welcoming him to the red brand. They were interrupted by WWE United States Champion Sheamus, who taunted Mansoor into answering his Open Challenge later in the show.

Mansoor later challenged Sheamus for the title but Humberto Carrillo attacked Sheamus out of nowhere to continue their feud, ending the match in a disqualification. The segment ended with Sheamus laying Mansoor and Humberto out with two Brogue Kicks.

Mansoor went into tonight’s RAW match with a 49-match winning streak on WWE TV, including singles and multi-man matches. His 49th win came on WWE Main Event in late April as he defeated Akira Tozawa. Before tonight’s RAW, the last match Mansoor competed in without a win was a Battle Royal at the August 24, 2019 WWE NXT live event in Tampa, which was won by current RAW Tag Team Champion Omos. The night before in Sanford he lost to T-BAR (Dominik Dijakovic) at a live event, and the week before that he suffered his last TV loss to Damian Priest on NXT.

Mansoor, who recently tied the knot, signed with the company in 2018 and became the first-ever Saudi wrestler to have competed in WWE. Born in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, he was signed with 7 other wrestlers after a tryout ahead of the 2018 Greatest Royal Rumble event in the Kingdom. He would make his NXT debut in September 2018, losing to Luke Menzies at a live event. His NXT TV debut came in February 2019 with a loss to Jaxson Ryker. His biggest wins came in 2019 when he won the 51-Man Battle Royal at Super ShowDown in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and then when he defeated Cesaro at Crown Jewel in his hometown of Riyadh. Mansoor made his WWE 205 Live debut in November 2019 with a win over The Brian Kendrick, and then defeated current SmackDown Tag Team Champion Dolph Ziggler at Super ShowDown 2020 in his hometown. He has been a regular on Main Event and 205 Live since then.

There’s no word on if WWE plans to do anything else with a streak for Mansoor on RAW, but this could be it. It was recently reported that WWE was keeping the winning streak alive to keep their partners happy in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with a return to the country for another special event being rumored for later this year.

Stay tuned for more on Mansoor on the RAW brand. Below are related shots from tonight’s RAW:

Despite an unexpected arrival by a fired up @humberto_wwe, a BROGUE KICK was imminent.#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/MXfK3LMh5X — WWE (@WWE) May 4, 2021