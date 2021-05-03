5/3/21 AEW Dark Elevation Results

Paul Wight and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Jacksonville, Florida.

—

1. Miro defeated Will Allday

2. Abadon defeated Ryo Mizunami

3. Jon Moxley defeated Andrew Palace

4. 10 defeated D3

5. Orange Cassidy (w/Penelope Ford) defeated VSK

6. FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) (w/Tully Blanchard) defeated The Hughes Brothers (Terrell Hughes and Terrence Hughes)

7. Nyla Rose (w/Vickie Guerrero) defeated Madi Wrenkowski

8. Nick Comoroto (w/Aaron Solow, Anthony Ogogo, and QT Marshall) defeated Baron Black

9. Red Velvet defeated Reka Tehaka

10. Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen) (w/Matt Hardy) defeated Duke Davis and Ganon Jones

11. Thunder Rosa defeated Willow Nightingale

12. QT Marshall (w/Aaron Solow, Anthony Ogogo, and Nick Comoroto) defeated Dillon McQueen

13. The Gunn Club (Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn) defeated Chaos Project (Luther and Serpentico)

14. Matt Hardy and The Blade (w/Private Party and The Bunny) defeated Dark Order (Alan Angels and Colt Cabana) (w/Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno, and Stu Grayson)