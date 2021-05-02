WWE content coming to Peacock, The Rock’s birthday

– The WWE Network account on Twitter has revealed the content coming to Peacock in May. It includes:

* WWE Untold: Dudes with Attitudes

* WWE Chronicle: Damian Priest

* WWE Icons: Rob Van Dam

* Drew & A: Stone Cold Steve Austin

* Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions

* WWE Icons Revisited: Rob Van Dam

* Wrestlemania Backlash 2021

* Weekly Episodes of NXT and 205 Live

* Weekly Independent Wrestling Shows

* 10 More Episodes of Wrestling Challenge

* The Best of Andre the Giant

* The Best of Braun Strowman

* The Best of Backlash

* The Best of Rob Van Dam

* New episodes of RAW Talk, Talking Smack, The Bump & This Week in WWE

—–

Birthday wishes go out to the Most Electrifying Man in ALLLLLL of Entertainment! @TheRock 🎂🥳 pic.twitter.com/p6tv494d7D — WWE (@WWE) May 2, 2021

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY INTELLIGENT BROTHER @THEROCK TOGETHER WE SUPLEX THE EARTH’S JABRONIS AND MAKE THE PEOPLE HAPPY BUBBA pic.twitter.com/iBYGKIRmK4 — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) May 2, 2021

also, happy birthday to…