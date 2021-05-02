WWE content coming to Peacock, The Rock’s birthday

May 2, 2021 - by Steve Gerweck

– The WWE Network account on Twitter has revealed the content coming to Peacock in May. It includes:

* WWE Untold: Dudes with Attitudes
* WWE Chronicle: Damian Priest
* WWE Icons: Rob Van Dam
* Drew & A: Stone Cold Steve Austin
* Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions
* WWE Icons Revisited: Rob Van Dam
* Wrestlemania Backlash 2021
* Weekly Episodes of NXT and 205 Live
* Weekly Independent Wrestling Shows
* 10 More Episodes of Wrestling Challenge
* The Best of Andre the Giant
* The Best of Braun Strowman
* The Best of Backlash
* The Best of Rob Van Dam
* New episodes of RAW Talk, Talking Smack, The Bump & This Week in WWE

