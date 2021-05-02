WWE content coming to Peacock, The Rock’s birthday
– The WWE Network account on Twitter has revealed the content coming to Peacock in May. It includes:
* WWE Untold: Dudes with Attitudes
* WWE Chronicle: Damian Priest
* WWE Icons: Rob Van Dam
* Drew & A: Stone Cold Steve Austin
* Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions
* WWE Icons Revisited: Rob Van Dam
* Wrestlemania Backlash 2021
* Weekly Episodes of NXT and 205 Live
* Weekly Independent Wrestling Shows
* 10 More Episodes of Wrestling Challenge
* The Best of Andre the Giant
* The Best of Braun Strowman
* The Best of Backlash
* The Best of Rob Van Dam
* New episodes of RAW Talk, Talking Smack, The Bump & This Week in WWE
—–
Birthday wishes go out to the Most Electrifying Man in ALLLLLL of Entertainment! @TheRock 🎂🥳 pic.twitter.com/p6tv494d7D
— WWE (@WWE) May 2, 2021
Happy birthday to @TheRock!
⚡️🥳⚡️ pic.twitter.com/qcekISoynW
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) May 2, 2021
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY INTELLIGENT BROTHER @THEROCK TOGETHER WE SUPLEX THE EARTH’S JABRONIS AND MAKE THE PEOPLE HAPPY BUBBA pic.twitter.com/iBYGKIRmK4
— The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) May 2, 2021
also, happy birthday to…
Happy Birthday @RefJoeMandak! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/DqpVXOmEYi
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) May 2, 2021