Sexy Star Returns to AAA But Not The Same Person

Sexy Star is back in AAA — just not as the same performer. Saturday night’s show saw the Sexy Star character return as portrayed by Hija de Gatubela. Fightful reports that Star competed in the six-woman match to determine the new AAA Reina de Reinas Champion after the title was vacated by Taya Valkyrie’s move to WWE.

Sexy Star was originally played by Dulce García, who was stripped of the Reina de Reinas Championship after she allegedly intentionally injured Rosemary, pulling her arm out of its socket. Garcia endured heavy criticism over the incident from top names in the industry and has not worked for AAA since then. She has been fighting in MMA, most recently losing to Claudia Diaz at the latest Combate Global: Combate Latina event.