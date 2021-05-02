ROH TV #502 Report

We are in Baltimore, Maryland with Ring of Honor Television. Our host for the night will be Quinn McKay, the commentators are Ian Riccaboni & Caprice Coleman, the ring announcer is Bobby Cruise and the officials for the night are Todd Sinclair & Joe Mandak.

Quinn McKay opens up the night as she runs down the jammed back episode as the ROH Television Championship will be on the line as Tony Deppen will challenge Tracy Williams for the title, The OGK will face BCB & Ken Dixon. Next week Quinn McKay will not be hosting but she will be facing Angelina Love in her ROH debut.

Before the upcoming match Quinn interviews Flamita as he is unhappy with MexiSquad as Bandido will get burned tonight. She then asks Bandido on how he feels on whether it’ll repare the relationship or make it worse. Bandido says it’ll prove their brothers no matter what but something needs to be proved.

Match #1: Flamita defeated Bandido after a low blow while the ref was distracted.

Brian Milonas joins commentary next as his former tag team partner Beer City Bruiser is up next in a tag team match (my opinion is that The Bouncers should have been champions for a half a year or more for their physical domination, ROH officials dropped the ball with it). Matt Taven & Mike Bennett both cut their promos before the match.

Match #2: The OGK (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) defeated Ken Dixon & Beer City Bruiser after OGK hit a enzuigiri backpack stunner combo on Dixon to win. After the match Taven smashed a beer bottle over BCB’s head, Milonas shows up and tells Bruiser that he was right all along. Milonas then attacks Dixon and Bruiser is happy as they hug at the end and The Bouncers are back together.

Match #3: Tony Deppen defeated Tracy Williams to win the ROH Television Championship after a modified roll up.