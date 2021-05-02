Lita Appears in New Horror Film Streaming on Vimeo

The horror movie, It Wants Blood, which features WWE Hall of Famer Amy “Lita” Dumas is now available on Vimeo as a rental for $9.99 or to own for $14.95.

The film also stars Eric Roberts, along with Steve Railsback, Bill Victor Arucan, and Ola Ray. It is directed by James Balsamo. The filmmaker informed WrestlingInc.com that he expects the film to be available at Walmart and Best Buy later this summer.

A trailer for the film, which does not feature footage of Lita, is available at the above link. Here’s a synopsis:

“Two giant monsters are forced to battle head to screaming head on the political circuit as they run against each other for a seat as a senator. But the unsuspecting public doesn’t realize there are actually creatures that each running mate owns, feasting on helpless, big-breasted, quivering-lipped women and charity-thieving priests. The perils of politics never involved two enormous behemoths fighting to the death…until now! You’ll be on the edge of your seat watching fangs feasting on heaps of flesh as beautiful babes are fed to the beasts in It Wants Blood!”