Hall Of Famer Booker T Says Kenny Omega Winning Impact World Title Does Nothing For Impact Wrestling

“I don’t know what Impact is thinking right now. Maybe they’re thinking about the rub. It’s a cool moment for AEW, it’s not a cool moment for Impact wrestling unless I own both companies and I was working the fans at the same time with both of my companies. For Rich Swann to go out and lose the title to Kenny Omega, it does absolutely nothing in my opinion [for Impact].”

Booker T went on to say on his Podcast that if it was his company he would not take the same approach when it came to booking the Impact World Title match.

“Bottom line. If the champion gets beat, which is supposed to be your franchise player, your number one guy and then he goes out and gets beat. I could be wrong, but for me, if it was my company, something like that wouldn’t have gone down. That’s just me.”