Andrade challenges Kenny Omega for AAA Mega title

Former WWE Superstar Andrade, who is now free to wrestle and appear anywhere, showed up at the AAA Rey de Reyes event via video and challenged the AAA Mega, Impact, and AEW World champion Kenny Omega for the Mega title at the upcoming Triplemania event.

The three-minute video shows Andrade sitting in front of a cabinet with books and statues sipping on alcohol cutting a promo, challenging Omega.

Omega, who has been the AAA Mega champion since late 2019, has not appeared much for AAA and his last title defense came in December of last year, successfully overcoming Laredo Kid to retain the title.

While Triplemania XXVIII was held in December, typically the show has been held in August for the past several years. There is no date set for the next one.

Andrade managed to get released from WWE without a 90-day no-compete clause. His first non-WWE in-ring action will come on June 19 during the debut show of Federacion Wrestling.